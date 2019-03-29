Fakenham hair salon colleagues to raise funds for King's Lynn hospital unit after spouse’s stroke

Colleagues at a Fakenham hair salon are holding a series of fundraising events in support of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s stroke unit.

Emma Beaumont, Sarah Hewitt and Donna Fuller, of Flix Hair Design, are organising a sealed bid auction, a prize raffle and bake sales to support

It comes after Emma’s 40-year-old husband Stuart suffered a major stroke and clot on the brain in January last year, resulting in a five-hour operation to remove a large section of his skull to relieve the pressure on his brain.

Flix Hair Design of Fakenham colleagues Sarah Hewitt, Donna Fuller and Emma Beaumont who are raising funds for King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital's stroke unit. Picture: SUBMITTED. (8113431)

After a few days in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, Stuart was taken to the QEH’s stroke unit to start physiotherapy.

Stuart was there until April, where, with help from the Stroke Association, he was able to go home.

He continued his therapy at home, and had the missing part of his skull replace in June.

“He still continued to recovery from his stroke, and every day still has its challenges,” Emma said.

“But with the help of our two children Megan, 9, Lucas, 3, and myself, life is made a little better.”

Emma Beaumont, right, with husband Stuart and children Megan, 9, and Lucas, 3. Emma is fundraising for King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital's stroke unit after Stuart suffered a major stroke last year. Picture: SUBMITTED. (8113433)

So last year, the trio of colleagues supported the Stroke Association’s Make May Purple campaign, holding bake sales and a prize raffle, with the contribution of local businesses, and by the end of the year, they had raised a total of £1,925.

This year, the trio’s focus is the QEH’s stroke unit, as a way of thanking them for the care and support Stuart and the family received during his stay there.

The group are set to hold two bake sales on May 30 and 31, and October 24 and 25, at Flix Hair Design.

Throughout May and June, a sealed bid auction for two garden sculptures, donated by J Acton Engineering, South Creake, and AOT Engineering, Fakenham, will also take place.

The trio will also be selling raffle tickets from May for a prize draw, which will be drawn on Thursday, August 1.

They said: “We already have prizes coming in and hope to exceed the amount raised last year.

“So please come and join us and help us raise money for this fantastic charity so they can help more families like the Beaumonts get through a family member suffering a stroke.”