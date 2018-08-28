Fakenham Ukes donate £500 to Age Concern

The Fakenham Ukes band did more than just entertain with their upbeat toe-tapping music at Fakenham’s second annual music festival.

Tucked away in group leader Graham Thomas’s back pocket was also a cheque for £500 which they presented to Bob Francis, chairman of the Age Concern Fakenham Area Mini-Bus, at the end of their set.

They entertain wherever invited and charge no fee but ask for a donation which goes into their charity chest.

Pictured above, Ukes leader Graham Thomas presenting a £500 cheque to Age Concern’s chairman Bob Francis.