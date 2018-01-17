Fakenham ukulele players make community hub donation

Members of the Fakenham community hub, the town’s day centre based at Cranmer House care home in Norwich Road, enjoyed a taste of Hawaii at a musical morning last Tuesday.

The sound of the ukulele has figured largely in Hawaiian music after the instrument was imported from Portugal in the 19th century.

Now it is a sound that can often be heard in Fakenham since the Fakenham Ukulele group formed in the summer of 2016.

Apart from entertaining a packed communal room they also presented the centre with a cheque for £300.

The group, formed by leader Graham Thomas, pictured above, left, and Ian Tudor, entertain at venues around Fakenham and their next major event will be the town’s annual beer festival at the community centre in the spring.

The group does not charge, but asks for voluntary contributions which they now plan to use to support local good causes.

Mr Tudor said: “The centre is local with local residents, it’s a good cause and we decided we’d make this our first donation.”

Having formed as a 12-strong band of beginniers, the group now has 25 members who practice at the town’s Gallow sports centre every Tuesday.

Day centre team manager Shirley Watton, pictured centre, accepting the cheque alongside Linda Benjafield, thanked the group for the donation, which she said would be used to help purchase a rise and tilt chair.

Potential ukulele players can learn more by contacting Mr Thomas or 07769 838762 or Mr Tudor on 07776 265578.