A fallen cable has caused a major West Norfolk road to close.

Police were called at around 3pm to reports that a cable had fallen from a pole on the A10 at West Winch.

Officers have shut the A10 from the Hardwick Roundabout to Oakwood Corner (Watlington roundabout) while the scene is made safe.

The A10 is temporarily closed after a cable has fallen. Picture: Google Maps

UK Power Networks are currently on the scene and it is unknown when the road will reopen.