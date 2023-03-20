Fallen cable causes A10 road closure from King's Lynn to Watlington
Published: 16:32, 20 March 2023
| Updated: 16:33, 20 March 2023
A fallen cable has caused a major West Norfolk road to close.
Police were called at around 3pm to reports that a cable had fallen from a pole on the A10 at West Winch.
Officers have shut the A10 from the Hardwick Roundabout to Oakwood Corner (Watlington roundabout) while the scene is made safe.
UK Power Networks are currently on the scene and it is unknown when the road will reopen.