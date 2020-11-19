Two Gaywood residents have been left feeling dismayed after part of a large tree caused damage in their respective gardens.

Gill Taylor, 62, of Parkway, has been trying to get the tree removed by Freebridge and the borough council since the end of August when it was brought down by strong winds.

She said: “It’s just been going backwards and forwards trying to get it cleared. Every time I ring someone always seems to be in a meeting.”

Part of a very large tree has fallen across the gardens of No 4 and No 2 Parkway in Gaywood. Pictured are residents Daryle Taylor (left) and Gill Taylor (right). Pictures: Paul Marsh

The tree damaged her fence and crushed her disabled neighbour’s play equipment which was constructed for his grandchildren in June.

Miss Taylor said: “The damage could have been a lot worse and it’s not the worse thing in the scheme of things but it’s been three months and no-one has cleared it.

“My neighbour is unable to have his grandchildren round because it is so dangerous.”

PPart of the play equipment that has been destroyed by the fallen tree in the garden of Daryle Taylor

Freebridge said it is currently making arrangements with a contractor to remove the tree.

Director of housing, Sophie Bates, said: “Freebridge understand the concerns that Miss Taylor has with regard to the tree in her garden and as such instructed an external contractor to investigate the situation further to determine what action, if any, we should take.

“This initial assessment confirmed that although part of the tree had come down, the tree as a whole did not present an immediate risk.

Part of a very large tree has fallen across the gardens of No 4 and No 2, Parkway, Gaywood

“Following this assessment we were informed that tree was subject to a Tree Preservation Order, however further investigations with the arboricultural officer at the borough council have subsequently confirmed that this is not the case.

“Now that we have had this confirmed to us we are making arrangements with our contractor to return to the location to have the tree removed.”