RSPCA is braced for summer surge in abandonments
Published: 07:00, 08 July 2020
The RSPCA is bracing itself for a surge in abandoned animals and fears the fallout from the Covid crisis could see more owners struggling to keep their pets.
Typically, the charity sees abandonment peak in the summer months.
Between June and August 2019, 16,519 animals were reported abandoned to the RSPCA which accounts for 30 per cent of all animals reported abandoned that year.
