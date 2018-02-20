Families enjoy fun day at King’s Centre in King’s Lynn

Families made their way to the King’s Centre in Lynn last weekend to enjoy a day of free family fun.

Youngsters and their parents were invited to take part in games, face-painting and craft sessions, among more.

Free Family Fun Day at the King's Centre Kings Lynn Henry Bailey 1

The King’s Centre’s Free Family Fun Day was open to everyone and encouraged children to try something new.

Speaking about activities at the event, an organiser said there was inflatable, games, face-painting, crafts and lots more. People could also tuck into hotdogs and chips at lunchtime.

For more information or to find out about the Christian centre’s upcoming events, including their nearing men’s nights, ladies’ nights and other family fun days, visit their programme on http://www.kingscentre.church/ programme/.

Alternatively email them on office@kingscentre.church or call them on 01553 766333.

Free Family Fun Day at the King's Centre Kings Lynn Isobel Clemmit 6