Families flock to new Marshland Hall events during the school holidays

Over 30 youngsters joined a stay and play day as part of a whole host of activities taking place in Marshland St James during the school holidays.

Taking place at Marshland Hall, a new community centre funded by the community and the Big Lottery Fund, the event welcomed children up to the age of eight and their families.

Stay and Play Day at Marshland Hall, Marshland St James ''Kaizer Bradshaw ( 6 months)

Centre manager James Banfield said: “We’ve been running regular holiday activities during the holidays and we had over 30 come along on the Stay and Play day.

“It was really well received and we’re hoping to make it a weekly event for the younger ones who are not at school yet.”

Marshland Hall also hosted a bouncy castle and safe play event, table tennis, yoga, a gaming afternoon and even a village cinema.

Mr Banfield added: “The whole week was really popular and Marshland Hall has been a hive of activity.”

Stay and Play Day at Marshland Hall, Marshland St James ''Amelia-Rose Johnson (2)

More information about upcoming events can be found on the community centre’s website: http://www.marshlandhall.org.uk/

Or you can like Marshland Hall’s Facebook page for all the updates: https://www.facebook.com/Marshlandhall/