The issue most affecting people’s lives in North West Norfolk is the cost of living in the face of higher food, energy and other bills.

As part of £37 billion of support the government has put in place, 11,300 low-income families in North West Norfolk will from this week receive the latest cost of living payment. The £324 payment going into bank accounts is the second part of the £650 payment going to eight million families – almost one in four – across the country. This is paid automatically into bank accounts so there is no need to claim it and beware of any scams.

Given the pressures people are facing from rising costs it is right to support the most vulnerable people particularly through the tough winter months. In total, the lowest income households will receive £1,200 of direct help.

Ahead of the Autumn Statement and decisions to ensure economic stability, the Prime Minister and Chancellor have said that the government’s priority in the face of the global economic pressures will be to protect the poorest in society.

That’s why this package and the bold action to hold energy bills for individuals – and businesses – lower than they would otherwise be is so important.

North West Norfolk MP meets Health Minister and urges him to back new QEH hospital

Another topic that is always raised with me when talking to constituents whether visiting schools, in shops, or at The Walks, is the campaign for a new QEH.

At a Public Accounts Committee hearing last week, I pressed the chief executive of the NHS and the Department of Health’s most senior official on the need for a decision to confirm QEH as one of the new hospital schemes.

I highlighted that at the last count there were more than 3,000 timber and steel supports and I challenged the NHS CEO Amanda Pritchard on her message to staff and patients and underlined the need for urgent decisions given the 2030 deadline to remove RAAC, and the impatience of patients and staff across Norfolk, Lincolnshire, and Cambridgeshire who use QEH.

In response, the NHS chief executive said: “We are absolutely clear that a solution to the RAAC-plank hospitals is an absolute priority” and the Department of Health said decisions on the new hospitals programme were expected this year.

I expressed the intense frustration that they were due in the spring and have been continually delayed. I was pleased to meet local campaigners in Parliament earlier that week and I’ll keep up the pressure.

With the international climate conference taking place in Egypt this was an apt time for the Environment Agency to highlight that since 1998 we have seen six of the ten wettest years on record.

So given the issues we faced in West Norfolk with winter flooding previously, it is time to be prepared if you live in areas at risk of flooding.

There are three simple steps to take: check your flood risk online, sign up for flood warnings, and know what to do if flooding hits.

To do that visit https://www.gov.uk/check-long-term-flood-risk