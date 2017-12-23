Families get on the trail to search for baubles in King’s Lynn

Families searched high and low for Christmas decorations in Lynn town centre on Sunday as they took on the Vancouver Quarter bauble trail.

Participants were tasked with finding 17 baubles in various locations around the town centre from 12pm to 4pm to be in with a chance of winning a “bumper-packed hamper” full of gifts.

Vancouver Quarter bauble trail Ben Mitchell

Those who got involved were given a trail map, which started at the Vancouver Quarter.

Also creating some festive fun on Sunday were Carol and Belle of interactive character comedy group Swank Theatre.

The duo were in the Vancouver Quarter with their mobile Christmas party from midday, playing seasonal party tunes.

Shoppers and trail guests were entertained by the pair’s hostess trolley, adorned with a Christmas tree, presents and fairy lights.

Vancouver Quarter bauble trail

A bubble machine, fake snow and party games were also part of the fun.