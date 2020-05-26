Home   News   Article

Families take part in marathon challenge to support King's Lynn charity Scotty's Little Soldiers

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 15:30, 26 May 2020

A dozen families who have been supported by a Lynn-based bereavement charity have given something back by fundraising for them this month.

The families have raised around £7,000 for Scotty's Little Soldiers, a national charity that supports bereaved British Forces children, by taking part in the May Marathon challenge

With income currently low for charities due to fundraising events being cancelled, many of the children that benefit from the services that Scotty's provides have been giving back to the cause to ensure the support from the charity can continue.

