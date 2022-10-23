Saturday October, 15 marked baby loss awareness day as part of pregnancy, baby and infancy loss awareness month.

Lisa-May Calvert, husband Neil and daughter Rae-Ann marked this poignant day by tying a ribbon onto the gates of St John’s Church at The Walks in Lynn to remember Bryony-May, their daughter who would have turned 30 this year.

Claire Archer also remembered her daughter, ‘little fighter’ Grace Esther, who lived for two and a half days.

Lisa and Neil Calvert with Rae-ann Calvert and Claire Archer tie a ribbon of remembrance during baby, pregnancy and infancy loss awareness week

Until the end of October is an opportunity to place ribbons of remembrance at St John’s Church in The Walks for those who have been affected by baby, pregnancy and infant loss.

Lisa and Neil Calvert with Rae-ann Calvert and Claire Archer who mark baby loss awareness day

Lisa and Neil Calvert with Rae-ann Calvert and Claire Archer tie a ribbon of remembrance to the gates of St John's Church at The Walks

October brings awareness to pregnancy, baby and infancy loss and families are able to tie a ribbon of remembrance to the gate of St John's Church in The Walks

