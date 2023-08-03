Around 80 family and friends gathered in St Faith's in Gaywood to support former Lynn News reporter Richard Parr as he celebrated 60 years as a church member.

Richard, 68, who currently serves as a deputy churchwarden, planned the service with help from Team Rector Rev Kyla Sorensen.

He gave a short talk about his Christian journey and what his involvement with the Gayton Road church has meant, and some of his favourite hymns were sung.

Richard Parr cuts his anniversary cake with Rev Kyla Sorensen. Photo: Chris Neve

During the service, soprano Charlotte Rendall sang a solo item, A Cradle in Bethlehem, accompanied on the keyboard by St Faith's organist Jonathan Chaddock. Amanda Arterton read the famous John Betjeman poem, The Diary of a Church Mouse.

Ruth Flint led prayers and lessons were read by Stephen Hayter and the Rev Juanita Hawthorn.

"My first Rector in 1963 was the Venerable Gerald Phizackerley and the Rev Kyla is my eighth. There have also been numerous curates who have come and gone,” said Richard.

“It was a lovely service and I was delighted that so many people came to support me and share in my thanksgiving to God.”

"I believe I have been richly blessed during 60 years at St Faith's Church, and I thank people for the loving care and kindness they have always shown me.”

Richard, who joined the choir aged eight in April 1963, said: "The service was a very special occasion for me and one that will remain as a wonderful memory of a sparkling diamond day.”

The Rev Ktyla said: “It was such a pleasure to celebrate that love and care with Richard and his family and friends at the special service. It featured as part of a whole weekend of thanksgiving.”

The service was followed by an afternoon tea in the Church Rooms during which Richard cut a cake made specially for him by his friend Lorraine Davidson, of Denver. It featured a model of St Faith's Church on the top.

Donations for the ongoing worship and mission of St Faith's Church raised £320.