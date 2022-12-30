Family appeal for help to find missing King's Lynn woman Sally Skurek
Published: 12:07, 30 December 2022
| Updated: 13:52, 30 December 2022
The family of a Lynn woman who has been missing for two days has asked the public for their help to find her.
Sally Skurek left her home at 7.25am to go to work on Wednesday, but never arrived.
She was last seen wearing a black top, black trousers and black shoes, and has short blonde hair.
Posts on Facebook appealing for help have been shared thousands of times by people in the hope of finding Sally.
Update: Missing woman is safe, say family
Have you got a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk