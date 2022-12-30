The family of a Lynn woman who has been missing for two days has asked the public for their help to find her.

Sally Skurek left her home at 7.25am to go to work on Wednesday, but never arrived.

She was last seen wearing a black top, black trousers and black shoes, and has short blonde hair.

Sally Skurek (right) has been missing for over 48 hours

Posts on Facebook appealing for help have been shared thousands of times by people in the hope of finding Sally.

Update: Missing woman is safe, say family

