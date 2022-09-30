A free family art workshop at Lynn Museum took place on Saturday morning and afternoon.

The workshop with Norfolk artist Mary Blue was fully booked with all 20 places taken. Some children had basic art skills and some learned new skills on the day. The children created a big sheet using watercolours.

It was the second run of the workshop. They did one earlier in the summer, and might be looking to do more depending on funding and popularity.

King's Lynn Museum Family Art Workshop. Pictured LtoR Mary Blue. Rachel Duffield (King's Lynn Museum ) Kira Beale. Kaly Beale.. (59554421)

King's Lynn Museum Family Art Workshop. Pictured Rachel Duffield (King's Lynn Museum ) Artist.. (59554422)

King's Lynn Museum Family Art Workshop.. (59554425)

King's Lynn Museum Family Art Workshop.. (59554427)

Museum learning assistant, Hayley Simmons said: “It was really successful and we’re so pleased.

“It’s exciting to be able to do a workshop and engage with well-known artists and learn their techniques as well as modern techniques and apply it to their own paintings, which is just excellent and fantastic.”