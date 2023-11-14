The family of a missing man is asking people to search their outbuildings, garages and sheds, as concern for his welfare increases.

Robert McAdam, 28, from Wormegay, was last seen in Bunnett Avenue in South Lynn at 4am on Saturday, October 28.

Posters have been put up by the family all over Lynn town centre, including at the railway and bus stations, and at taxi ranks.

Robert McAdam was last seen on Bunnett Avenue in Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police

A police search, which has included officers knocking on doors house-to-house in the area surrounding Bunnett Avenue, and a search and rescue boat checking the river nearby, has so far yielded no further information.

Police officers are also asking people to check their doorbell cameras, dashcam footage and CCTV for any sightings of Robert during the evening of Friday, October 27 into the morning of Saturday, October 28.

This is particularly relevant for anyone living on Bunnett Avenue, Wisbech Road, Saddlebow Road and the areas around it.

Robert was last seen on Saturday near Blue Inc in Vancouver Quarter

Robert’s father, Andrew, said: “He has disappeared off the face of the Earth, there have been no sightings of him at all since the end of October.

“We just want him to get in touch and tell us he us he is okay. He doesn’t have to tell us where he is if he doesn’t want to, just as long as we know he is safe and well.”

Andrew asked anyone who may know anything about his son’s whereabouts to get in touch, even anonymously.

“Please come forward. We don’t want your name. We just want to know what you know, please point us in the right direction,” he said.

Robert is described as white with short ginger hair, 5’ 11” tall, of slim build and weighing 11 st.

He was wearing a blue/black bomber jacket, formal shirt, grey jeans and beige boots, and was carrying a beige rucksack.

Robert’s last known contact was at a house in Bunnett Avenue.

He hasn’t used his mobile phone or accessed his bank account since his disappearance, sparking concerns he could have gone somewhere quiet after taking drugs, as he was known to have taken cocaine in the past.

“If people could check their back yards, outbuildings, garages and sheds, in case he got into somewhere, we would be very appreciative,” said Andrew.

Yesterday Norfolk Police said the search was continuing. A team of officers, volunteers from lowland search and rescue, and the police dog and drone units have been carrying out foot searches for Robert around the South Lynn area, including along the river and sections of the A47.

Andrew said his son, who lived with him and his wife Elaine, would go away for weekends but was always home by Sunday night.

“This time it hasn’t happened and it’s becoming more and more of a concern for us,” said Andrew.

“I just can’t get my head around why we haven’t heard a thing. I keep thinking someone must have seen him.

“The whole thing is very odd. Somebody must know something.”

Robert was also known to visit Sir Lewis Street near Loke Road, where he used to live.

The family, including Robert’s sisters Victoria and Fiona, have visited West Norfolk locations or spoken to relatives in different parts of the country in case Robert could be found.

“We are just trying desperately hard to look for him,” said Andrew, who praised the police for their support and efforts to find his son.

“Everything that can be done is being done,” he added.

Andrew said his message to his son would be: “Please get in touch with us and let us know you are okay. We just want to know you are not in danger and you are safe.”

Anyone with information should contact Andrew and the family – anonymously if preferred – on 07979 804970. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or Norfolk Police on 101.