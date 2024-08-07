Up and coming artists have led exhibitions showcasing skilfully crafted sculptures, paintings and photographs at Springwood High School, writes AMELIE DOCKERTY.

One “eye-catching” attraction, titled “Hope for a Better Future”, aims to show global support for all people who have experienced displacement.

The sculpture features a stack of 350 hand-crafted chairs created by Year 7 students.

The students were inspired by Colombian artist Doris Salcedo’s work ‘1,550 Chairs’.

Year 7 students with their chair sculpture

Professional artist and head of art and photography at Springwood, Lee Eveson, said: “In ‘Chairs’, Salcedo takes stacks of chairs and heaps them together to symbolise the history of migration and displacement in the city of Istanbul.”

Mr Eveson emphasises the importance of young artists exploring their own thoughts and feelings through art, saying students should “be aware of world events and able to talk and think about different situations across the world”.

He added: “It is important that we celebrate all areas of our community at Springwood High School. We do this through all of the creative media, and it is one of the strengths of the school.”

Maria Lewis with her photographs displayed in the exhibition

Other solo exhibitions are currently taking place.

A-level student Lily Rolfe’s work ‘Family Bonds’ has completely stunned staff, students and visitors of the school.

Lily used mixed media techniques such as creating a base of fabric using denim, bed sheets and stitching.

Her family-oriented portraits display impressive depth of colour and texture.

Mr Eveson said that “her work explores the closeness of family,” hence the title he and Lily chose.

Lily Rolfe with her artwork displayed during the exhibition

Similarly, sixth former Maria Lewis adds to the exhibition with her ‘Portraits in Colour’ photographs.

These are a set of ten portraits of students from African heritage, displaying captivating ranges of warm and cold lighting as well as an intricate focus on shadow.

Mr Eveson describes Maria’s works as paving the way forward in “celebrating the cultural diversity and heritage of the school population”.

All works are currently on display in Springwood’s reception, and are also set to feature in a WNAT Art Exhibition at the Guildhall Galleries in Lynn, during November.

