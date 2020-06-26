Family express 'disgust' over dead rat ordeal at King's Lynn home

A Lynn family have claimed they have been left feeling “neglected” after a dead rodent was found in their loft.

Three generations – a grandmother, a mother and a two-year-old boy – currently live at the Beloe Crescent property in South Lynn owned by Freebridge Housing Association, where, on Friday, a light fixture in one of the bedrooms fell down, followed by a “vast quantity” of maggots.

A relative of the family, who wished to remain anonymous, said they informed Freebridge, and an electrician was sent out to the property on Friday evening, followed by a pest control worker on Saturday – who removed a dead rat from the loft.