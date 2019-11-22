Family friend sets up appeal to help King's Lynn six-year-old with rare medical condition

An appeal has been launched to raise funds in aid of a Lynn six-year-old who has an extremely rare medical condition.

Charlie Sheehan suffers with Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia, meaning he was born with a piece of his brain missing and is unable to walk or talk.

Steep stairs at the family’s current home in Stag Place, North Lynn, means it is difficult for Charlie to be carried upstairs by his mother Jodie Bush.

Charlie Sheehan

Therefore, a family friend has set up a crowdfunding page to help improve the situation.

Louisa-Jane Phoenix of Reffley launched the page as her son attends Reffley Academy with Charlie’s sister. The families also know each other through Young Carers.

Mrs Phoenix said: “We have watched Charlie grow up from when he was tiny.

Jodie Bush with her son Charlie Sheehan, showing the staircase in the background

“Jodie does an amazing job with him so I just wanted to give something back to her as well as Charlie.”

Charlie’s family were told he would only live for two years due to his condition which requires him to have 24 medications a day and a feeding tube in his stomach.

As Mrs Phoenix said on the crowdfunding page: “This is a rare genetic condition that usually sees sufferers survive until just the age of two. Yet Charlie fights each and every day to defy these odds.”

Mrs Phoenix added: “My little one is very aware of the condition. From his point of view-and this sounds silly to say-it has become almost normal because he has spent a lot of time with Charlie.”

Miss Bush told the Lynn News on Wednesday afternoon that Charlie was in bed with an infection and is currently on antibiotics so he can stay out of hospital for the moment.

On the support of Mrs Phoenix, Miss Bush said: “We are really grateful and I am hoping it will be useful.”

The crowdfunding page can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charliesdragonflyfund.

A Facebook page has also been set up by Mrs Phoenix at www.facebook.com/charliesdragonflyfund.