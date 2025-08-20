A family fun day celebrated community, connection and the power of partnership.

The Purfleet Pantry based near the Southgates roundabout at South Lynn welcomed members, volunteers and supporters to the event on last Wednesday held at the King Edward VII Academy (KES).

The event, organised with the support of Lynn’s Greenyard Frozen UK and in collaboration with FareShare East Anglia, brought together families for an afternoon of activities including a barbecue hosted by the Rapid Relief Team (RRT), face painting and traditional fete games.

The Linnets held a 'beat the goalie' contest and donated prizes

A highlight of the day was a visit from players of King’s Lynn Football Club, who gave up their time to run a fun football activity and brought along fantastic prizes for the children’s colouring competition and ‘beat the goalie’ challenge.

A spokesperson said: “Their enthusiasm and kindness was hugely appreciated by everyone involved. We were also treated to delicious cakes and sweet treats kindly provided by members of the team at RAF Marham.”

Tracey Collins, Pantry-CFM community co-ordinator at FareShare East Anglia, highlighted the vital role food pantries play across the region and said: “FareShare is delighted to support Greenyard Frozen with this family fun day for the local community, using food to bring people together and help children have fun and enjoy their summer holidays.

A busy time for stallholders

“FareShare East Anglia supports 155 charities across East Anglia, saving good food from landfill and helping those in need.

“Our work tackles hunger, but we don’t just feed people. We harness the power of food to change lives. The pantries and charities we work with provide advice, health checks, friendship and a safe, welcoming space where everyone belongs.

“Today, we’re here to celebrate the children and families who make our communities thrive, as well as celebrating our partnership with Greenyard Frozen, who enables us to get nutritious food to those who need it most.”

In July alone, FareShare East Anglia volunteers donated 891 hours of their time, moving 80 tonnes of food to 143 charities - the equivalent of 191,000 meals - while also preventing food from going to landfill.

Some of the stalls at the summer event

Laura Dixon, communication and community projects manager at Greenyard Frozen UK, said: “We’re committed to ensuring healthy food reaches people’s plates instead of being wasted.

“Food brings people together and, during the summer holidays, that connection can sometimes be overlooked. Partnering with The Purfleet Pantry and FareShare UK allows us to support our local community in a meaningful way.”

The Purfleet Pantry, part of The Purfleet Trust, plays a central role in supporting the local community not just with affordable, nutritious food, but with advice, signposting and community connections which help people thrive.

King's Lynn Town FC supported the event and donated prizes

Karen Mason, pantry manager, said: “Today’s event was about so much more than food - it was about showing our members how valued they are and celebrating the incredible partnerships and volunteers who make our work possible.

“We know the summer holidays can be a challenging time for families already facing food insecurity, so we wanted to create a day where people could relax, connect, and enjoy themselves without worrying about the cost.”

If you would like to find out more about becoming a pantry member or joining as a volunteer, email: enquiries@purfleettrust.org.uk or call 01553 767829.

If you are a food business and would like to discuss how you can support the charity, contact joywylie@purfleettrust.org.uk