A family-run garage in West Norfolk is celebrating as it has been serving customers for three decades.

Roythorne & Son, which is based in North Wootton, has been selling and repairing cars for 30 years since David and Sarah Roythorne took over the garage from Chris Rossiter in 1994.

The couple retired in 2021 and passed the business on to their son Mark and his wife Laura.

Mark and Laura Roythorne with Nigel Masters, Wayne Cambridge and Anthony Goodwin. Picture: Michael Fysh

As well as selling used cars, Roythorne & Son also offers servicing, repairs and MOTs, as well as air conditioning.

The garage also has up-to-date diagnostic equipment for most makes of vehicle.

“For a small garage, it’s a huge achievement to reach 30 years,” Mark said.

Mark and Laura Roythorne are celebrating 30 years in business. Picture: Michael Fysh

A team of five runs the well-oiled machine at Roythorne & Son.

Mark said: “Being able to help the local community to look after their cars has been a highlight.

“We pride ourselves on looking after the customers as well as the cars.

“We have had the same customers return to us for years, and we’re getting busier and busier.”

Mark has been working at the garage for 27 years and described how he has seen a number of changes over the years.

Laura and Mark Roythorne. Picture: Michael Fysh

“There are constant changes to keep up with, times are changing but we never stop changing,” he added.