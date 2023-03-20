James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, has presented a thank you card from a Ukrainian family to the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mykola Voytiv and his family came to the UK as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme and now live in Old Hunstanton.

The card, designed by Mykola’s son, Ramon, was given to Mr Wild at the vigil for peace in Lynn Minster, marking the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

James Wild, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk, alongside Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister, hold a thank you card from a Ukrainian family

Mykola said:"This thank you card reflects the emotions of our family.

"It was designed by our family and perfectly drawn by our son.

"The active phase of the Russian aggression pushed Ukrainian people to flee all over the world. The whole world became as a home for Ukrainians, but sadly, not Ukraine.

"For our family the United Kingdom became as a new home.

"Now, our family has two hearts - Ukrainian and British.

"Thank you for supporting, helping and standing with Ukraine."

Mykola asked Mr Wild to pass the card onto the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak which included the words: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Mr Wild said: "West Norfolk has welcomed so many Ukrainian families to help them as their country is attacked by Russia.

"By supporting President Zelensky and Ukraine’s Armed Forces to defend their country it is our hope that they will be able to return one day to a liberated country.

"The Prime Minister was very grateful for the card and message from Mykola and his family and will continue to stand with Ukraine."

For further information about the Homes for Ukraine scheme visit visit www.gov.uk/guidance/becoming-a-sponsor-homes-for-ukraine