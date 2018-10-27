Family gives thanks to Amberley Hall care home in King's Lynn with donation

A family has raised hundreds of pounds for a Lynn care home in memory of a much missed loved one.

Emma and Jimmy Robinson raised £920 from a Facebook Just Giving fundraising page for the Amberley Hall home, after Emma’s sister Joanne Moss died there last June. The page closed in September.

The money will be used to create a quiet room in the care home, that will enable family members to stay overnight. It will also be used as a lounge area for residents to use and make themselves comfortable.

Family presenting Â£920 donation to Amberley Hall Care Home King's Lynn, in memory of Jo-Anne Moss.(Front LtoR) presenting cheque, Fay Moss, Rox-Anne Crawford, Caitlin Bidwell and Megan Jones (Lifestyles Co-ordinator).(Back LtoR), Gill Clingo, Marion Judd, Emma Robinson, Jimmy Robinson, Luci Newton, Elaine Lott (Activities Co-ordinator). (4853767)

Activities co-ordinator Elaine Lott and care worker Megan Jones were invited to the Robinsons’ 20th wedding anniversary celebrations where the home was praised for its work.

Ms Lott said the room is not currently being built, but when they receive permission to start construction they would be inviting the family for a tour.

