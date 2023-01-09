Three family members from Lynn have been jailed for more than nine years in total for drug-dealing offences.

Christopher Gray Snr, 46, of St Faith's Drive, Gaywood, Tyrone Gray, 22, Chris Gray Jnr, 20, and Helen Cook, 43, all of Alice Fisher Crescent, Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

The three men received jail sentences for offences involved with the supply of Class A drugs - cocaine and heroin, while Cook was handed a suspended prison sentence.

Christopher Gray Snr. Picture: Norfolk Police

It relates to a series of incidents between January and October 2021 where a large number of people, including known drug users, were visiting the address on a daily basis.

During the Covid lockdown, more than 25 visitors a day were recorded entering the property, which prompted a search of the address, after which four phones and a large quantity of cash were then seized.

All four were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Tyrone Gray. Picture: Norfolk Police

Following their arrests, all were taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug - cocaine and heroin.

Gray Snr was remanded in custody, while Gray, Gray Jnr and Cook were released on bail.

Gray Snr, Gray and Gray Jnr later all pleaded guilty to the offence, with Cook pleading guilty to the lesser charge of allowing premises to be used.

They were all sentenced on Thursday, with Gray Snr receiving a four-year prison sentence, Gray sentenced to three years in jail, and Gray Jnr jailed for two years and six months.

Chris Gray Jnr. Picture: Norfolk Police

Cook received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Following the sentencing, Lynn Inspector Mark Askham said: “Norfolk Constabulary take a zero-tolerance approach towards drug supply and are committed in tackling this issue in order to protect our local communities.

“I hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to anyone who may choose to involve themselves in this type of criminal activity.”