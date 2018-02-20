Family of an 18-month-old boy raise awareness of a rare seizure disorder

The family of an 18-month-old boy are determined to raise awareness of a rare seizure disorder that occurs in young children.

Jack Hampton, from Lynn, was diagnosed with infantile spasms, an uncommon-to-rare epileptic disorder in infants, children and adults, roughly nine months after he was born.

Parents Emma and Mike Hampton with son Jack

His mother Emma, 31, is bidding to raise awareness of her son’s rare seizure disorder and was delighted when her sister-in-law, Jenny Hampton, stepped forward to dye her hair in respect of Purple Day.

Purple is the international colour representing epilepsy awareness and each year officials work to increase public knowledge of the seizure disorder by running a Purple Day. This year’s special day takes place on March 26.

Emma said: “Jack was born early. My waters broke at 26-weeks opposed to at 40-weeks. He spent three-and-a-half weeks in a special care unit in Lynn’s hospital. He seemed to be doing OK and was discharged. Helpers said he was a little behind in his development but said that this could have been due to him being born early. It was at 11-months-old when he started having seizures, which turned out to be infantile spasms.”

The first-time mum said Jack was having up to 10 seizures and taking roughly six different medicines a day before doctors put him onto a ketogenic diet in October last year.

Jenny Hampton with nephew Jack

Now on a high-fat, low-carbohydrate, adequate-protein diet Jack has been seizure free for nearly four-months and only has one taking of medicine a day.

“It took a while for Jack to get his diagnosis because infantile spasms is a rare disorder. Although doctors knew about it, one of them said this was the first case he had seen in his 40-years experience,” said Emma.

“A charity called The Daisy Garland gave us a monitor worth £1,000 that records Jack’s heart rate and oxygen levels when his is asleep.

“Before this me and my husband, Mike, would take it in turns watching him sleep because he is classed as high risk of sudden death.”

Emma, who has already helped another family by encouraging them to seek diagnosis of their own child, is working to increase awareness of infantile spasms and was touched by Jenny’s commitment to dye her hair purple.

Jack’s auntie Jenny, 31, from Fairstead, said: “I am really excited and really nervous about dyeing my hair purple. I have shaved off my hair for Macmillan in the past, but somehow the idea of dyeing it purple is even more terrifying.

“I was speaking to some of the girls at work about dyeing my hair and one of them said ‘Just go for it’. It was then when something clicked and I thought ‘Yes, I am going to do it’.”

Jenny said she will be having her hair dyed on Purple Day and expects it will take roughly six-hours to transform her brunette locks bright purple.

To support the Hampton family’s campaign to raise awareness of seizure disorders, visit Jenny’s Virgin Money Giving page on https://goo.gl/DECC2p