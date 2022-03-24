The family of Shirley Matheson, a dance teacher from Lynn have paid tribute to their mother who died in February.

Shirley's children Rob and Helen had contacted Lynn News for any reader's memories of their mother who ran a dance school in Lynn and Gaywood.

Rob said: "Shirley Matheson moved to Lynn from Sheffield in 1961 with her husband Ian and taught thousands of children in the town to appreciate the joy of dance.

Robert Matheson is requesting photos and memories of his mother Shirley Matheson. (54636622)

"She was the principal at the King’s Lynn School of Dancing on Railway Road before moving to Gaywood where she opened the Matheson School of Dance.

"It was with great sadness that she peacefully passed away on Monday, February 28.

"Many will remember her enthusiasm and passion for ballet and tap and will have fond memories of shows at the Guildhall, and they will know that a truly great dance teacher is hard to find, difficult to part with and impossible to forget.

"Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 30 at 1.45pm at Mintlyn Crematorium.

"Ian, her children Helen and Rob, daughter-in law Roz and Grandchildren Luke and Hannah would appreciate if you ever encountered her passion for dance that you would look to the stars and have a dance to keep the dance alive."