Family of King's Lynn murder victim set up fundraising appeal to bring her home

The family of a woman who was murdered in Lynn last week have launched a fundraising appeal to help bring her body back to her native Romania.

Relatives of Cristina Magda-Calancea, 26, who died as a result of multiple stab wounds on Friday, September 21, set up the gofundme page on Thursday which also hopes to help cover the costs of Cristina's memorial.

Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4471689)

The page, named 'In loving memory of Cristina', hopes to raise £5,000 for the cause.

Cristina's brother Milea Razvan, 31, set up the page, which says: "With broken hearts we come together in loving memory of Cristina.

"She was taken from us too soon and without warning.

"Help us bless her family with the finances to cover the memorial and her repatriation to Romania.

"We love you Kyky...this one's for you. Until we meet again..."

A week on from her murder, Razvan and one of Cristina's other four brothers Milea Sebastian, 40, met with relatives and friends outside of her home in Reffley this afternoon (Friday, September 28) to light candles in her memory.

Relatives of Cristina Magda-Calancea wirh floral tributes, candles and photographs outside of her home in Fenland Road, Reffley, King's Lynn. From left, brothers Milea Razvan and Milea Sebaastian with sister-in-law Milea Maria. (4480799)

They paid tribute to her and said: "She was a strong person. She was extremely happy and laughing all the time, she had a particular laugh.

"She was there to help anyone."

The family, whose parents still live in Romania, said Cristina was born in Romania and that is why they wish to repatriate her there.

"We want to take her home, where she will go to rest," they added.

Cristina, who worked at Bespak on the North Lynn Industrial Estate and whose nickname is Kyky, is the youngest of six children.

Flowers and photos left as tributes to Cristina Magda-Calancea outside her home in Fenland Road, Reffley, King's Lynn. (4480901)

She had lived in Lynn for about four years, but had only been working at the pharmaceutical company for about two months, and living in Fenland Road for six weeks.

"She had just started to live a new life," her brothers said.

"We just want to thank everyone who has helped with a small donation or big donation, we have received donations from people we don't even know.

"The community has been very supportive."

Flowers, photos and candles left as tributes to Cristina Magda-Calancea outside her home in Fenland Road, Reffley, King's Lynn. (4480898)

Emergency services were called to an address in Fenland Road, Reffley, at 10.15pm after reports a woman had been stabbed, suffering serious injuries.

Cristina was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, where she later died.

Following a post-mortem examination, her family now want to lay her to rest in her homeland.

A fellow Reffley resident Laura Chenery shared the fundraising link on Facebook and described Cristina as "the beautiful girl who lived at the end of our road".

She said: "I still cannot believe this happened while we were sat there watching TV.

"I am so sorry this happened to you."

Laura added: "I stood outside earlier and placed a little angel outside the front, I looked up at the window, I feel emptiness, sadness and I send your family and friends all the love in the world right now."

Laura hopes to help support Cristina's family's fundraising. She said: "They have set up a gofundme page to get her back home to Romania.

"Let's get her home so she can finally rest in peace."

Gediminas Jasinskas, 29, of Tennyson Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Norwich Crown Court last Tuesday and is due to face a further hearing on November 23.

To donate to the cause, visit www.gofundme.com/c6rna-in-loving-memory-of-cristina.