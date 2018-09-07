Family of man who died in King's Lynn house fire launch fundraiser to help pay for funeral

The family of the man who died in a fatal fire in North Lynn on Sunday have launched a fundraising appeal to help pay for his funeral.

Relatives of Nathan Dean, 43, who died in the blaze at a house on Losinga Road, set up the fundraiser on Tuesday with a goal of raising £2,000 for the "send-off he deserves".

Nathan Dean. Photo: SUBMITTED. (4039314)

His brother Tim Dean said: "My little brother Nathan tragically died in the early hours of Sunday 2nd September in a house fire in Losinga Road.

"We as a family are devastated by this loss.

"Unfortunately we are not able to fully fund the send-off he deserves so have set up this page if anyone would like to donate by giving him a funeral for the amazing person he was."

Paying tribute to his brother, Tim described him as a "loveable rogue".

"He had a cheeky smile, he was always polite and never hurt anybody," he said.

"He kept himself to himself."

Floral tributes left outside of a property on Losinga Road, North Lynn, where a body was found following a fire. (4012742)

Tim said alcohol had "taken over" his brother's life, and Nathan had been at the property on Losinga Road as a "halfway house" while on a programme to try and get him off of the drink.

"From what we have been told, he quite possibly fell asleep with a lit cigarette," he added.

Nathan leaves behind a son Adam and a daughter Zoe, who had a baby yesterday.

"He didn't get to see his grandchild," Tim added.

Yesterday Norfolk Police confirmed they are not treating the incident as suspicious and said the body was yet to be formally identified.

Officers said a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

To donate to the fundraising appeal, visit www.gofundme.com/nathan-dean.