A body has been discovered in the water in Lynn this afternoon (Wednesday).

Police were called at 2.35pm by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service who found the body of a man in the water at Sandpiper Way.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Robert McAdam, who was reported missing after last being seen on Saturday, October 28, have been informed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.