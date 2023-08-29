A body has been discovered in Gaywood.

Police were conducting local searches today (Tuesday) and have found a body in the Rookery, Gaywood.

While formal identification procedures are yet to take place, the family of missing 25-year-old Sam Marranzini from Gaywood, who was last seen at his home address on August 4, has been informed.

While formal identification procedures are yet to take place, the family of missing 25-year-old Sam Marranzini has been informed that a body has been found

The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Mr Maranzini has been missing from his home address in Parkway since around Friday, August 4.