Family of missing Gaywood man informed after body is discovered
Published: 18:44, 29 August 2023
| Updated: 19:05, 29 August 2023
A body has been discovered in Gaywood.
Police were conducting local searches today (Tuesday) and have found a body in the Rookery, Gaywood.
While formal identification procedures are yet to take place, the family of missing 25-year-old Sam Marranzini from Gaywood, who was last seen at his home address on August 4, has been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.
Mr Maranzini has been missing from his home address in Parkway since around Friday, August 4.