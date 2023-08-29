Home   News   Article

Family of missing Gaywood man informed after body is discovered

By Jeremy Ransome
Published: 18:44, 29 August 2023
 | Updated: 19:05, 29 August 2023

A body has been discovered in Gaywood.

Police were conducting local searches today (Tuesday) and have found a body in the Rookery, Gaywood.

While formal identification procedures are yet to take place, the family of missing 25-year-old Sam Marranzini from Gaywood, who was last seen at his home address on August 4, has been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Mr Maranzini has been missing from his home address in Parkway since around Friday, August 4.

