The family of missing Downham man and former Salvation Army officer John Boyd,77, are hoping for his safe return as townsfolk head out in their droves to look for him.

Nigel Boyd, John's son, said that his father "regularly goes for walks" and usually has a GPS tracker fitted, but on this occasion "forgot to take it with him".

Nigel said: "We are worried and hope for his safe return. He has always been very independent, and the GPS tracker usually alerts us to his whereabouts.

Police are appealing for help to trace 78-year-old John Boyd, who was reported missing earlier today (54079048)

"He has carers and my mother is his primary caregiver, she is overwhelmed by the community's help."

It has been reported to police that Mr Boyd has been spotted in the Paradise Road and Maple Road areas in Downham.

Police were spotted in the early hours of this morning combing through the Willows Nature Reserve near the train station.

The Willows Nature Reserve where police were spotted searching for John, (44519957)

Diane Boyd, John's wife of over 50 years said she is "grateful and overwhelmed" by the number of people who have decided to join the search and "can't thank them enough".

A Downham woman named Erin was part of one of the search parties last night, she and another walked miles all over Downham including mud tracks and car parks.

Many others have taken up the search and are reporting their efforts on social media.

Mr Boyd has a rare form of semantic dementia that causes issues with speech.

His son said: "His form of dementia causes issues with the frontal lobe and speech, so anyone other than family may find it hard to communicate with him."

The police have issued an update on the search operation, which has seen Downham residents pitching in to help with search parties.

A police spokesperson said: " John Boyd, of Wimbotsham Road was reported missing to police yesterday .

"Officers are currently being assisted by Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue Team, and a number of resources have been deployed as part of the search operation, including two drones.

"John was seen at approximately 1.30pm yesterday afternoon outside the Iceland store on Wales Court in Downham Market.

"A further sighting has been confirmed along Maple Road in Downham at approximately 7.30pm last night."

John is described as white, approximately 5 ft 9, of slim build with grey receding hair. He is believed to be wearing a green coat, tan coloured trousers and brown shoes.

People living in Littleport are also on the lookout for John, who once served as a volunteer chaplain at Ely Cathedral and has connections to the Cambridgeshire area.

Nigel said: "My dad went for a walk last year and was found by someone who recognised him in Littleport, he had got the train there.

"His parents used to live there and he was brought home safely, if anyone spots him please call the police."