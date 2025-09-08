The family of a teenager left fighting for his life in intensive care after an e-bike crash are worried he will never be able to walk or talk again.

Eighteen-year-old Tyler Greenacre was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after colliding with a silver Vauxhall Insignia while riding his red electric bike on Wisbech Road in South Lynn on Friday evening.

He remains unconscious in the ICU with a bleed on the brain, punctured lungs, a fractured chest, and a number of other injuries.

18-year-old Tyler Greenacre was on an electric bike at the time of the collision

His sister Shaznay, 20, who is looking after their four younger siblings while Tyler’s parents, Holly and Wayne, stay at the hospital, is scared he will never recover.

“We are just hoping and praying for him to be okay,” she told the Lynn News.

“We don’t know if he’s even going to be able to walk or if he’s even going to be able to stand.”

The collision happened on Wisbech Road in South Lynn on Friday evening. Picture: Kris Johnston

Tyler, who lives in North Lynn, had been with a friend at the time of the collision, and Shaznay believes he was travelling at speed with no helmet on.

“I just want him to wake up,” she said.

“He’s probably not going to remember anything. He has a big injury on his head.”

She, Holly and Wayne are having to take time away from work, but a big concern is whether or not Tyler will need specialist equipment or care if he is eventually able to return home.

Tyler's family is worried he may never walk or talk again

“We do only live in quite a small house - we don’t know how he’s going to be walking up our stairs, which are also tiny,” Shaznay added.

She said that Tyler is a “loving boy” who has always been obsessed with motorbikes.

He had just recovered from surgery on his leg as a result of another collision, but Shaznay says he will never ride a bike again.

“This is the absolute last time he will ever get on a motorbike,” she said.

“It’s horrible to think about. I hope and pray that he is able to ride a bike and speak, and even walk, but this is the absolute last.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by some family friends and has already raised nearly £1,000.

“The hospital has been amazing and we have had so much support from people,” Shaznay added.

“When I walked the kids to school this morning, there were so many people stopping me, even the school teachers and neighbours - it’s a big help.”

Those wanting to donate can do so here.

Police have launched an appeal following the incident.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a group of bikes or e-bikes being ridden in the area at the time or who may have relevant CCTV or video doorbell footage,” a Norfolk Police spokesperson.