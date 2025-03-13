A family-owned department store is set to open in the former Wilko premises in Lynn’s town centre next month.

The Vancouver Quarter will welcome Boyes to the building - previously occupied by Wilko on New Conduit Street - on April 25, offering a wide variety of items such as everyday essentials and household goods.

Centre manager Alistair Cox said that the arrival of Boyes was a “very welcome addition” to the Vancouver Quarter, adding that it would “fill a gap” left by the closure of Wilko in September 2023.

Lynn's former Wilko store on New Conduit Street

“Having spoken to their area manager I know they are eager to become an integral part of the local shopping landscape and contribute to the vibrancy of the town centre,” Mr Cox said.

“I’m sure that their unique blend of value, variety, and friendly service will resonate with the people of West Norfolk.”

Shoppers can expect to find everything from everyday essentials and fashion to household goods, craft supplies, electrical items, DIY tools, leisure products, and a wide array of seasonal items.

Boyes is a family-owned department store

“The ever-changing nature of their stock ensures that each visit to Boyes will offer something new and exciting,” a spokesperson said.

The transformation will begin next week as the Boyes team works to prepare the store for its grand opening on April 25.

Boyes, which was founded in Scarborough in 1881, now has 80 stores across the UK.

It is still family-owned and run by Andrew Boyes and his son Richard who are joint managing directors.

Richard represents the fifth generation of the family-run business, which offers an “extensive product range”, with more than 30,000 items.