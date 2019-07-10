The family of a Lynn teenager who died following a disturbance at the weekend have paid tribute to him this lunchtime.

Reece Hornibrook, who was 17, died in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday, two days after sustaining serious head injuries in an incident in South Lynn.

In a statement, issued through Norfolk Police a short time ago, his family described him as their "hero."

Reece Hornibrook (13642628)

They said: "He was a gentle giant, always laughing and joking and would do anything for anyone.

"We will remember him as having a huge heart. He was popular and he was our hero.”

Floral tributes and balloons have also been left in Reece's memory in The Walks.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, South Lynn, is due to appear before magistrates in Norwich today charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the incident, which happened during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police have said the charge is subject to review pending the results of a post-mortem examination.