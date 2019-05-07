The manager of McDonald’s in West Lynn and his sister uncovered a £140,000 lottery windfall after being contacted following the death of their grandfather.

Nick Christou, 31, and his wife Karen, have been able to clear a few small outstanding debts as well as buying a new car and bike.

It came after the Lynn couple, who have four children, found out some revealing information about their family history.

Having moved to Lynn in the 1980s, Nick’s mother Beverley Ross tragically died in 2016. She never mentioned her relationship with her Staffordshire-based father, Jim, who died at the age of 80 last year.

Jim had lost contact with Beverley more than 30 years ago, following tension around her battle with alcohol and drugs.

Danny Curran, managing director of Finders International with Karen and Nick Christou

However, the relationship was retraced after Beverley’s son, Nick Christou was contacted by heir hunting firm, Finders International.

Investigations by the firm showed Nick and his sister Katherine, 24, were eligible for £70,000 each, after legal costs, as they were next of kin following the death of Jim and their mother.

And it was found that Mr Ross’ assets revealed a bank account with more than £150,000 - the result of a lottery syndicate win.

Mr Christou, who manages McDonald’s in West Lynn, said he was grateful to Finders for piecing together family events.

Nick Christou with Danny Curran

He said: “This entire episode has been life-changing, not least in the unexpected cash, but in closing a painful chapter in my family’s history.

“My mum never discussed my grandfather so we went our entire lives to date thinking we didn’t have one.

“We have further discovered that our grandad did try to connect with us through our mum over the years, and that shows his positive intention.

“My advice to other people following our experience is to be inquisitive about your family.”

Nick and Karen Christou in Las Vegas

Danny Curran, founder of Finders and genealogist, said: “Nick Christou’s story proves the importance of trying to, at leas,t know members of your family, even if fallouts have occurred.

“The best part of probate research, or heir hunting, is what we uncover, and how family members react when they’re connected after years apart of contrasting lives.”