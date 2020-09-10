Lynn has been chosen as the ideal town in which to expand by a family furniture business already operating in Cambridgeshire.

Home Sweet Home, established in March eight years ago, will be welcoming customers to its new store in the heart of Lynn High Street, next to Clinton Cards shop, at the end of this month.

Already two new jobs have been created and more are likely to follow, according to the firm, founded by Stewart Stevens, and which is now run by his sons, Dillon Stevens and Max Bailey. Also part of the Home Sweet Home team is Jordan Brighton.

The Home Sweet Home team, from left, Dillon Stevens, Stewart Stevens, Jordan Brighton and Max Bailey(42193989)

Said Stewart: "We had already been supplying goods in the Lynn area and opening a shop in the town was the next logical step. We know it's a risky time to be starting a new venture, but we have the confidence to move forward. The landlord has been very accommodating too.

"Lynn is very much alive, it's busy, friendly and vibrant and already has a lot of large companies operating there. We looked at alternative places, but we kept coming back to Lynn as the number one choice.

"I know it's unusual to have a furniture store in the town centre instead of on an industrial estate, but we want people to walk in when they're shopping and try out the products."

Some of the furniture stocked by Home Sweet Home (42194184)

At present the business is also looking for a warehouse in the Lynn area to store goods.

Said Stewart: "We have high end furniture at low end prices. It's very good quality and is purchased and manufactured in the UK."

The shop will sell all kinds of brand new furniture including beds, sofas, corner units and dining suites. Customers can also design their own items, such as sofas, by choosing from a range of colour swatches.

"We have quality furniture at excellent prices. For example, a double bed with base, headboard and mattress starts at £299," said Stewart.

"We also have chrome and mirrored furniture which is very popular now."