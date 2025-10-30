Bosses are “delighted” at a family-run letting agency merging with a town estate agents following its owner’s retirement.

Lynn-based Sowerbys has welcomed Norfolk Lettings into its group.

After 13 successful years serving landlords and tenants across West Norfolk, Rosie Miller, owner of independent agency Norfolk Lettings - also based in Lynn - is retiring.

The Sowerbys team with Rosie Miller, Ed Tyman and Lloyd Sandy

From now on, Sowerbys will assume responsibility for Norfolk Lettings’ portfolio of rental properties, ensuring a smooth hand-over.

Ms Miller has been praised for the “professionalism, personal care and genuine local approach” which has made Norfolk Lettings “a trusted name in the lettings market”.

Ed Tyman, operations director at Sowerbys, said: “We were delighted to be asked by Norfolk Lettings to take over the management of their loyal customers’ rental properties.

Ed Tyman, Rosie Miller and Lloyd Sandy

“After initial conversations, it was clear that Norfolk Lettings and Sowerbys are perfectly aligned and share the same values. We look forward to continuing the great service offered by Norfolk Lettings and supporting customers moving forward.”

Lloyd Sandy, managing director, added: “We are honoured to welcome Norfolk Lettings into the Sowerbys family.

“Rosie has built a remarkable business founded on trust, integrity and personal service - values we hold dear at Sowerbys.

“Our aim is to not only preserve what has worked so well locally but enhance it further by offering the strength of our team and network across Norfolk.

“Clients of Norfolk Lettings can expect the same friendly, dedicated support they’ve always had, now backed by the scale, resources and expertise of Sowerbys.”

All future lettings and property-management services will now be handled from Sowerbys’ Lynn office at Bank Chambers, on the Tuesday Market Place, where the team looks forward to welcoming Norfolk Lettings’ clients.