A family's dream has come true after opening a sushi takeaway business in Lynn.

I Love Sushi on London Road opened its doors to the public on Tuesday with a “very successful” first day.

The eatery, which offers Japanese-European-style sushi rolls, is run by husband and wife Artur and Iama Dolotob and her mum Diama Sorochima.

The new shop has been opened by a family

It was the family's dream to have something where they could “make some happiness” in the community.

They said the opening day was a “bit nervous and stressful” as they were not expecting as big of a response and as many orders and customers as they received.

The trio wanted to open a sushi business having seen a gap in the market.

I Love Sushi is located on London Road in Lynn

They said: “In our town, we have many different types of takeaways but there is no sushi.

“So we decided to open one to fill this gap. Also because of sushi you can make your lunch, family dinner or party more exciting and tasty. Sushi always looks very tasty and fresh on the table.”

Opening a new business has been a challenge for the three of them but also a “new opportunity” in their life.

Due to a bigger demand than expected, they are considering hiring more staff.

It offers a range of sushi food

They added: “We do it all together, everyone has responsibilities and tasks to do on the day.”