Family’s anger as Gaywood crime victim dies without receiving compensation for injuries

A woman who was badly hurt when she was pushed to the ground by a fleeing shoplifter in Lynn died without ever receiving compensation for her injuries.

The family of Ann Banyard have hit out at what they see as the “disgusting” delay in dealing with her case.

MP Sir Henry Bellingham has now offered to intervene to ensure they get the payout they feel they should have received much earlier.

But officials claim they have not had enough information to process the claim.

Mrs Banyard, 70, of Gaywood, whose funeral takes place next week, was seriously injured when she was shoved over outside the Sainsbury’s store in Lynn town centre in April 2015.

The court which subsequently sentenced her attacker was told she suffered a fractured wrist, which had not healed despite two operations, and a fractured knee.

Under a scheme administered by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA), an executive agency of the government, Mrs Banyard may have been entitled to compensation of around £7,000 for her injuries.

But her family says the claim has not been processed and they are angry about the delay.

Mrs Banyard’s daughter, Tracy Whitby, said: “It’s disgusting really. She waited so long for it but never got to enjoy it.”

Her assailant, Aleksandrs Kukuskins, was jailed for two-and-a-half years in May 2016, but only after he was arrested in Germany, having initially returned to his native Latvia following the incident.

At his sentencing hearing, Judge Anthony Bate recommended that Kukuskins be deported at the end of his sentence, telling him his presence in Britain was “not conducive to the public good.”

Ms Whitby said that, although Mrs Banyard had been involved in an accident while on her mobility scooter last year, they felt the injuries she sustained at the hands of Kukuskins marked “the beginning of the end” of her life.

Sir Henry said he was prepared to assist the family in pursuing the case and described it as “essential” that they finally get the payout that Mrs Banyard should have had.

He said: “I do find it unacceptable that it’s taken so long. She should have had this money during her lifetime and it’s desperately unfair that she hasn’t.”

The Ministry of Justice, which is CICA’s parent organisation, had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press yesterday.

However, CICA’s website says compensation claims can be made up to two years after an incident takes place.

It also says that not all claims are successful.

Mrs Banyard’s funeral will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday at 4pm.