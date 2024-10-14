A family has raised more than £1,000 in memory of a beloved auntie and daughter.

Freda Harris, 77, died in January and her whole family was deeply moved by the exceptional care and support she received at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Her niece, Lisa Webb, spearheaded the fundraising efforts with support from her family as a tribute to her late aunt.

Lisa Webb, Shenna Covvell and Tracey Webb present the cheque to the QEH

“Everyone on Terrington Ward was incredibly supportive during this difficult time, and I wanted to find a way to thank them.

“We all agreed that honouring her in this way would be meaningful, so we set out to raise as much as we could for the ward.”

A total of £1,086.85 was raised by the team at Fendick’s Fishery, of Whittington, through their onsite bar and café, ‘Hubbles and Rondo’s’.

The money will go towards the hospital’s Terrington Ward, where Freda spent her final days. The two businesses placed donation tins at reception areas, as well as running a raffle, with the grand prize of a luxurious cabin trip for two.

In expressing her gratitude, Freda’s daughter, Shenna Covell, said: “Thank you to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. From the nurses to the domestic services staff, everyone was incredibly kind and understanding, making us feel truly welcomed and cared for. They couldn’t have done anymore – from the delicate knitted hearts to a handmade blanket – everything they did was so thoughtful during a really challenging few days.”

Shane Jones, Terrington Ward manager, said: “I want to personally thank Freda Harris’ family for raising over £1,000 for the ward. Generosity like this helps us provide the small luxuries in the hospital that we otherwise wouldn’t always be able to afford.”

* If you would like to raise funds for good causes or help an appeal at the hospital, see the QEHKL Charity website www.qehklcharity.co.uk. Alternatively, email the charity team at: Charity@qehkl.nhs.uk or call 01553 613309.