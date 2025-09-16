Relatives of Karen Pearce want to give something back to Tapping House hospice at Hillington, for Karen’s care during her final months and also for the bereavement support the family received after her death.

Forty-year-old Karen, of King’s Lynn, died on February 7, 2024 and her sisters and brother - Antonia Bush, Marie Elden, Heidi Voss and Sonny Smith, and Karen’s 16 year-old son Ivan Pearce - are being joined by supporters on a walk which they hope will become an annual event.

The family of Lynn mum Karen Pearce are Trekking for Tapping

They will be ‘Trekking for Tapping’ on Sunday, October 5 starting at 9am from the Ffolkes at Hillington completing a 24.4km loop walk taking in Roydon Common and Grimston.

They aim to raise £1,500 and are hoping people will donate to support the hospice’s important free service and even join them along the route.

Karen was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 19 and spent most of her life wheelchair bound and unable to walk.

Unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse in October 2023 and, after a spell in hospital, she went to Tapping House.

She spent four months at the Wheatfields hospice - turning out to be its longest surviving resident - and her stay there gave the family precious time together.

One of her sisters said in a Facebook post was an “emotional rollercoaster” and Karen fought with “all she had, especially for her dear son Ivan”.

The family have praised Tapping House for giving them a “special last Christmas, movie nights and sleepovers” with their cherished Karen.

Antonia said her sister received “the best care”.

“We want to say thank you for giving Karen the best care possible and for the massive support for us as a family. During her time there, they were brilliant - everything she needed they did,” said Antonia, adding the hospice’s bereavement support was also a tremendous help to the family.

The trek for Tapping will take place the day before Karen’s birthday with Antonia explaining meeting at the Ffolkes is something to family like to do in her memory and setting off just down the road from the hospice is a poignant reminder of their dear Karen.

In hoping for donations, Antonia said: “It doesn’t have to be a lot, anything helps. Tapping House is a massive deal for us but I’m sure it has touched lots of hearts.”

Details of the walk have been posted on Facebook and a JustGiving donation page has been set up for anyone able to give whatever they can. The page highlights the incredible support Tapping House gives families at times of uncertainty and heartache and how it will forever hold a special place in Karen’s family’s hearts.

“If you are able to join us, we ask that you provide a donation through the JustGiving page - or please feel free to create your own JustGiving page and link to our campaign page,” the donation page says.

It adds: “We are hopeful that not only will this event be an opportunity to say a massive thank you to Tapping House by raising as much money as possible to support the service which relies on donations, but it will also create an opportunity to come together to celebrate and remember those that we love dearly who are no longer with us in person but we carry in our hearts.”

You can donate at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/trekkingfortapping