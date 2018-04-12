Family to take on GEAR run for King’s Lynn hospital

The care and treatment received by a woman in the West Norfolk Breast Cancer Unit motivated her family to raise money on its behalf.

At least eight relatives and friends of Leigh Arlington will be running the streets of Lynn on May 6, in either the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) or Mini GEAR.

Mrs Arlington, 49, was diagnosed with breast cancer last September and underwent two operations at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Her course of radiotherapy ended in February and she was given the all clear, although she will remain on medication for five years.

She said: “I couldn’t fault the care I received, the staff were absolutely brilliant and I was obviously delighted to be given the all clear.”

Mrs Arlington and husband Steve run Marshland Service Centre in Marshland St James.

She added: “We’re a family-run garage and we’re used to fixing things. We can’t fix this horrible disease so we’re raising money for the guys in white coats who can.”

Mr Arlington is doing GEAR along with the couple’s daughters Sharntelle and Demi-Lee, Demi-Lee’s partner Richard Crosbie, the Arlingtons’ niece, Phoebe Murphy, and Craig Arlotte, brother of Sharntelle’s partner, Stuart Arlotte.

Stuart is doing the 1.2-mile Mini GEAR with his and Sharntelle’s seven-year-old son, Dale.

The family’s crowdfunding page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sharntelle-arlington has a target of £1,000.

Alternatively, donations can also be made at Motor Parts Direct on Enterprise Way, Lynn.