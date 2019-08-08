A family from North Lynn has appealed for help to trace a missing teenager, who they fear may have come to harm.

Police have confirmed that officers are searching for 16-year-old Jamie Crouch.

He was reported missing from his home in Le Strange Avenue, North Lynn, late last night.

Jamie Crouch, who has been reported missing from his home in North Lynn (14961764)

His mother, Emma Bridgestock, said yesterday that she understood he had been intending to go to a friend’s house in the Gaywood area when he disappeared, but never arrived there.

She said that was out of character for him, adding: “He would have had to cut through Lynnsport or go the road way.

“My worst fear is that something bad has happened to him.”

She said she had also checked with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to find out if any young patients had been brought in and was told that none had been.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police.