A relieved father has thanked everyone who helped in his family's search to find their missing 14-week-old puppy.

Thomas Fathers says merle pug Blu was taken from his home in Whaplode on Sunday, and it was thought that he had been spotted in Lynn in recent days.

However, after days of frantic searching and a social media campaign, Blu was found near McDonald's on Holbeach Road, Spalding yesterday.

Missing pug Blu has been found

Thomas said: "We are so relieved to have him back. I really never would have stopped looking for him.

"Once it was on the paper it was shared all over Facebook and about 1pm a man called Terry called me to say he thought he'd seen him in some trees near McDonald's.

"He helped me to search the area and I stayed there for about two hours but couldn't find him."

However, a few hours later, Thomas received another call from Cameron Flowers who had found Blu a little further down the road.

Thomas said: "When I got to him, Blu made this noise I'd never heard before and it was so cute.

"My little girl Madeline (4), burst into tears when she saw him and had a massive smile on her face.

"She just told him how much she loves him.

"I am just so grateful to everyone for the help.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who showed love and support."