A host of celebrities including an EastEnders legend are set to battle it out on the pitch in Lynn for a good cause next month.

The stars will be playing the football match held at The Walks Stadium on Sunday, April 21 in aid of children’s charity Ambers Army which was set up last year.

The latest celebrity to confirm he will be playing is Danny Dyer, who is well-known for playing Mick Carter in EastEnders.

Danny will be joined on the pitch by his former soap co-stars Jake Wood, Dean Gaffney, Matt Lapinskas and Ricky Groves.

Dyer is also taking part in ITV’s Soccer Aid UK in aid of UNICEF in June as well as other charity football events organised by Sellebrity Soccer - which has brought the charity match to Lynn.

Other players confirmed so far include Calum Best, Dan Osborn, Sam Bailey, George Berthonneau, Billy Brown, Flintz, Zac Ashford and Josh Brocklebank.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt

The event is being held to raise funds for Amber’s Army, a charity set up last year by the parents of eight-year-old Amber Sheehy who died of cancer.

The charity founded by Jon and Amanda Sheehy aims to provide support to families who have a child with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

They aim to give families memorable experiences to have with their children as well as offer emotional support.

Tickets for the game can be bought by visiting their Eventbrite website.

