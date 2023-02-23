World-renowned American rock guitarist John Petrucci visited Lynn grooming company Captain Fawcett while in the country for a sold-out show at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith with his Dream Theater band.

After the visit to the Captain Fawcett HQ on Friesian Way, Hardwick Narrows, founder Richie Finney said: "It’s an absolute delight and extraordinary honour to welcome John to Fawcett HQ. Not only is he veritable rock royalty, he is surely one of the world’s most charming gentlemen. And his beard is truly a wonder to behold - simply magnificent."

In 2021 Captain Fawcett worked in close collaboration with Petrucci to create a Signature Series Gentleman’s Grooming range called ‘Nebula’, which includes a beard balm, beard oil and moustache wax, distinguished by a smoky fragrance and purple and silver branding. Each 50ml ‘Nebula’ beard oil includes a limited edition guitar flow pick, designed and created by Petrucci.

World famous guitarist John Petrucci

Petrucci said: "I have a giant beard so my wife, Rena, bought me a Captain Fawcett gift set. I was so impressed by how well the products worked and how they smelt, but also the great storytelling, the lore and voice of the mysterious Captain Fawcett.

"I thought this company is awesome. Captain Fawcett is so in my wheelhouse. The packaging, the beautiful artwork, the incredible writing, and the fact you’re transported into this world just with beard oil! It’s crazy, it completely intrigued me.

"There are parallels with the way Dream Theater develops an album. Through music, lyrics and artwork, we try to create a new world. It’s a sensibility Captain Fawcett has in common, orchestrating elements to make a beautifully crafted whole.

Guitarist John Petrucci with Captain Fawcett founder Richie Finney

John Petrucci and Richie Finney

"Richie has created a complete world. The place is absolutely unbelievable. Get to King’s Lynn and visit. And if you can’t, take the online tour!"