The famous Mart returns, delighting all with fabulous fairground fun, in time for Valentine’s Day until Saturday, February 25.

Energising the Tuesday Market Place, the historic Mart brings the sights, smells, sounds, and tastes of the fair.

From dodgems to doughnuts, the Mart, established in 1537, offers rides like the Razzamatazz Waltzer and the Crazy Jungle.

The Mart opens to everyone today at noon

Chief operator Lawrence “Nipper” Appleton said: “I am always excited being in Lynn. It is a great tradition.”

Nipper's grandson Charles Maxwell Appleton said: "I was born into this and worked on the Mart all my life."

John Parish, owner of the Extreme thrill-ride said: "I am always excited about being in Lynn as this is the start of our season."

Lawrence Nipper Appleton is the chief operator at this year's Mart in Lynn

The Mart will be officially opened today at noon with a ceremonial procession from the Town Hall up to the Tuesday Market Place where the proclamation will occur.

Lynn police have confirmed via a tweet that extra officers will be patrolling around the town centre while the Mart is on.

A total of four officers will be present at the fair and are happy to chat to families throughout the two weeks that the fairground is in town - and are encouraging people to talk to officers about any of their concerns.

Charles Maxwell Appleton has been involved with the fair all his life

One of Lynn’s police town centre beat managers PC Savage said: “It’s going to be busy. "There’s going to be a lot of people and we want to keep people safe.

“We’ve got four extra officers on especially for Mart duties.

“Our aim is for it to be a family day and for that the police will help in any possible way that they can, but on the other hand we won’t be putting up with any anti-social behaviour.”

Ride owner John Parish is a key part of the preparations

The official King’s Lynn Police Twitter account says that there will be a “visible presence” from officers.

By Robert Waring