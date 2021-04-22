A musician who played with The Prodigy among others is swapping the stage for the saddle as he heads to West Norfolk this weekend.

Gizz Butt will swap the music scene for the East Anglian countryside as he does a bike ride from Stanground in Peterborough, to Hunstanton, on Sunday,

The Peterborough guitarist has had an impressive 40-year career, playing and singing in Janus Stark (Every Little Thing Counts), metal/punk band English Dogs and being snapped up by Essex ravers The Prodigy for their live shows in the 1990s.

Prodigy musician Gizz Butt. (46468807)

Gizz will be accompanied on the ride by his good friend Simon Wright, a musician and songwriter from the East End of London.

They were inspired to raise funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in memory of a number of their friends and family who have been cared for by the Peterborough hospice.

He said: “As soon as it was permitted to ride with your friend, I suggested, ‘Why don’t we cycle to Hunstanton?’ We did a practice cycle. We managed to get to Emneth, which is 20 miles away. We thought, if we are going to do this it is painful.”

To support Gizz and Simon’s fundraising visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gizz-butt3