Famous novelist visits King’s Lynn Poetry Group

Members of the new King’s Lynn Poetry Group enjoyed the company of a special guest. Novelist Louis de Bernières discussed his life, work and things literary, musical and philosophical.

During the enlightening, but relaxed and friendly session, he also read some of his poetry. There was also discussion about the filming of his most famous work, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin.

During the refreshment break members were able to socialise informally and speak with Louis. The next meeting of the group is held between 2 and 4pm on Saturday, May 5, and the theme will be friendship. Louis is pictured with Andee Georgiou, the founder of the poetry group. Picture: SUPPLIED