The life of one of the most renowned Shakespearean actors was celebrated in town this week.

The first ever celebration day for Robert Armin attracted more than 500 students to Lynn Minster on the 460th anniversary of his birth.

Robert Armin Day celebrated the life and legacy of the actor and comedian, who was born in Lynn in 1565 and played key comedy roles in many of William Shakespeare’s greatest plays - including A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth.

Youngsters from Docking Primary Academy with performers and Tim FitzHigham inside Lynn Minster celebrating the life of Robert Armin. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The event was hosted by the team at St George’s Guildhall, and combined education, entertainment and theatre.

The highlight was a captivating performance by 440 Theatre, which brought Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth to life with a fresh new twist.

Throughout the performances, students were treated to energetic, modern interpretations of the plays, which demonstrated the timeless relevance of Armin’s work with the Bard.

A fun performance celebrates the life of Robert Armin. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Tim FitzHigham, creative director at the Guildhall, is also the country’s leading authority on Armin and is currently completing a PhD on him at the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford Upon Avon.

It was Mr FitzHigham who discovered Armin’s baptism date and place.

“Robert Armin is so important to the history of comedy. He was baptised in the Minster 460 years ago this month, so we had to celebrate,” he said.

“We chose to celebrate with the children of the borough as Robert Armin was also famous for working with children and training them for Shakespeare and other acting companies.

“There is so much information that we now know about Armin, and it sheds really important light on Armin who was probably one of Shakespeare’s closest collaborators.”

Mr FitzHigham added: “The message of Armin is clear for the children of our borough. Robert Armin was born in Lynn and went on to be the most famous and brilliant comedian in the country - every child in this borough can go on to be the best and most famous person at whatever they want to do.

“Without Armin we would not have Blackadder, Fawlty Towers or The Office - his influence is huge.”

The day also marked a significant step forward in promoting arts and cultures in West Norfolk, offering students an opportunity to experience live theatre in a historic and meaningful context.

It is hoped that celebrating Armin becomes an annual event.

“Having the festival in the Minster, where Armin was baptised, is a fitting tribute,” said Jane Hamilton, learning and engagement officer at the Guildhall.

“It was a day of both learning and celebration, and we’re thrilled that so many children from West Norfolk had the chance to be part of something so special.”